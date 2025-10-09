Currency Fluctuations Rock Emerging Markets Amid Central Bank Moves

Emerging market currencies faced significant pressure on Thursday, with notable movements in the Polish zloty following the central bank's unexpected rate cut amidst easing inflationary pressures.

The zloty dropped 0.1% against the euro, while Warsaw stock markets saw a 0.35% increase after the central bank executed its fourth interest rate cut of the year, reducing it by 25 basis points to 4.50%. This move surprised many market analysts, as 18 out of 30 polled by Reuters had anticipated a steady rate. Focus now shifts to a press conference by the National Bank of Poland's Governor, Adam Glapiński, scheduled for later today.

Within the context of emerging markets, geopolitical changes including a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have influenced regional currencies like the Israeli shekel, which jumped 0.55%. Meanwhile, fiscal challenges continue to weigh on currencies such as the Romanian leu and Czech crown, following policy decisions fueled by budget and inflation concerns.

