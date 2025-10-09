Left Menu

Silver Prices Skyrocket to New Records Amid Economic Uncertainty

Silver prices in the national capital reached a new high of Rs 1,63,000 per kilogram, driven by global market uncertainties and anticipated US interest rate cuts. This marks the second sharp increase within a week, following a previous surge to Rs 1,57,400. Gold prices, however, remained stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:30 IST
Silver Prices Skyrocket to New Records Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented rise, silver prices in the national capital surged by Rs 6,000, reaching a record high of Rs 1,63,000 per kilogram on Thursday. This increase is largely attributed to safe-haven buying as global markets face geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have further fueled this surge, making this the second significant hike within the span of a week. Earlier, the white metal had jumped Rs 7,400 to close at Rs 1,57,400 on October 6, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

While silver experiences a bullish trend, gold prices in the local bullion market remain stable, holding at their peak levels. Globally, spot gold saw a slight dip, trading at USD 4,039.26 per ounce, whereas silver rose over 1% to reach USD 49.67 per ounce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime in Bihar

Congress Unveils Scathing 'Charge-Sheet' Against Nitish Kumar's NDA Regime i...

 India
2
Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary Twist

Velvette's Renaissance: Iconic Tamil Nadu Brand Revamps With a Contemporary ...

 India
3
High-Level Exit: Neelu Khatri Departs Akasa Air

High-Level Exit: Neelu Khatri Departs Akasa Air

 India
4
Putin Candidly Admits Russian Fault in Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Incident

Putin Candidly Admits Russian Fault in Deadly Azerbaijan Airlines Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025