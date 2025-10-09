Left Menu

IHH Healthcare Completes Stalled Open Offer in Fortis Healthcare Saga

IHH Healthcare keeps the open offer price steady at Rs 170 per share for a 26% stake in Fortis Healthcare, with an additional interest of Rs 53.8 per share for eligible shareholders. SEBI recently cleared this offer, originally stalled by a 2018 Supreme Court order related to a dispute with Daiichi Sankyo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:27 IST
IHH Healthcare Completes Stalled Open Offer in Fortis Healthcare Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare has maintained the price for its anticipated open offer at Rs 170 per share for a 26% stake in Fortis Healthcare. The offer, along with an interest of Rs 53.8 per share for eligible shareholders, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Recently, IHH announced that India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has cleared its previously stalled open offer. This comes seven years after IHH initially acquired a 31.1% stake in the Indian hospital chain in 2018. The SEBI's approval now allows the eligible public shareholders of Fortis to receive interest at 10% per annum from the 2022 Supreme Court of India order to the actual payment date.

The journey began in 2018 when IHH sealed a Rs 4,000-crore deal, outbidding competitors, to acquire a significant stake in Fortis. However, a Supreme Court order soon put a halt to IHH's additional stake purchase due to a legal contest involving former promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh and Daiichi Sankyo concerning Ranbaxy Laboratories' acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

France's Economy Steadies Amid Political Shakeups

 Global
2
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
3
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
4
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025