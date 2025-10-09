Empowering the Roots: India's Path to Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking at the 120th Annual Session of PHDCCI in New Delhi, highlighted the significance of India's local communities, creative entrepreneurs, and unified citizenry as the nation's foundational strengths.

Rijiju, who oversees Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat is about more than economic metrics; it's about ensuring that every citizen, region, and business is integrated into the national transformation. He reaffirmed PHDCCI's role alongside the government in fostering inclusive, regionally balanced growth that boosts local economies and national standing.

He noted India's progress from the 10th to the 4th largest GDP since 2014, pointing to the nation's resilience and the Prime Minister's vision as keystones in the journey towards becoming a global partner. Rijiju also urged a focus on self-reliance and prioritizing 'Made in India' products, aligning with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

