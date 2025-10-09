Left Menu

TCS Workforce Realignment: Massive Layoff Sparks Controversy

Tata Consultancy Services faced backlash following a 20,000 employee reduction, significantly higher than previously announced figures. Accusations of underreporting and corporate insensitivity have heightened scrutiny, with critics alleging that the layoffs prioritize profit over people, despite TCS's ongoing revenue growth and future strategic aims.

Updated: 09-10-2025 22:07 IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) recently announced a significant reduction in its workforce, letting go of nearly 20,000 employees. This figure is over 66 percent higher than the initial layoff plan, drawing considerable criticism and allegations of underreporting from IT workers' unions.

The company's headcount fell to 593,314 as of September 30, 2025, a steep decrease from the June 30 figure of 613,069. TCS attributed the layoffs to a mixture of voluntary and involuntary attrition, stating they are part of a broader strategy to become a 'future-ready organization'.

Despite TCS's claims of handling the situation sensitively, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has vehemently criticized the move, describing it as 'corporate cruelty'. NITES argues that loyal employees are being unjustly terminated amid TCS's continued revenue growth.

