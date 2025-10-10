Tata Elxsi Faces Profit Slump Amid Broader Market Gains

Tata Elxsi shares dipped by 3% on both NSE and BSE following a disappointing financial report. The firm reported a 32.5% decline in net profit for Q3, alarming investors and affecting share prices.

Despite Tata Elxsi's slump, broader market indices such as the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 experienced growth, with the Sensex climbing by 349.64 points.

The company's revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 918 crore, marking a 3.8% drop from the previous year's figures, raising further concerns among stakeholders.

