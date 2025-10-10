EIB and Banca di Asti Join Forces with €100 Million Boost for Italian Agribusinesses

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banca di Asti have announced a significant €100 million financing agreement designed to support small and medium-sized agribusinesses across Italy, with a special emphasis on youth and women-led enterprises. The deal, signed at the 11th Annual Conference on Financial Instruments of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Milan, represents a fresh push to accelerate sustainable, inclusive, and innovative growth within the country’s agricultural sector.

Strengthening Italy’s Agricultural Backbone

This new credit line is part of the EIB’s €3 billion programme for agriculture and rural development across Europe, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to fostering sustainability, innovation, and competitiveness in a sector that remains the cornerstone of Italy’s economy and cultural heritage.

Under the agreement, the EIB will provide long-term financing through Banca di Asti, which will, in turn, extend favourable loans to farmers, cooperatives, and small enterprises operating in agriculture, agri-food production, and the bioeconomy. At least 10% of the funds will be earmarked for young farmers under the age of 40, while women-led businesses will also receive targeted support aimed at promoting gender equality in agribusiness.

Focus on Green and Digital Transition

The Milan conference where the agreement was formalised brought together over 150 policymakers, financial experts, and agricultural leaders. The event, organised by the European Commission and the EIB Advisory team, focused on the simplification measures introduced under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the expanding role of European financial instruments in advancing digitalisation and sustainability in farming.

These discussions underscored how the new CAP framework—aligned with the EU Green Deal—seeks to balance productivity with environmental protection, ensuring that European agriculture becomes more resilient to climate change while remaining globally competitive.

Investing in the Future of Farming

EIB Director of Operations with Financial Intermediaries, Gemma Feliciani, hailed the partnership as a vital step in strengthening the resilience of Italy’s agricultural economy.

“The agricultural sector is a pillar of the country’s economy and identity and one of the EIB Group’s strategic priorities. By investing in innovation, sustainability, and generational renewal, we are bolstering the resilience of a sector that is crucial for the economic and social development of communities while helping to boost the country's competitiveness,” she stated.

This collaboration builds on the success of a previous €100 million agreement between the two institutions in December 2023. That initiative supported nearly 285 small and medium enterprises, including 105 led by young entrepreneurs, highlighting a strong demand for financial tools that empower the next generation of farmers and innovators.

Banca di Asti’s Expanding Role in Rural Finance

For Banca di Asti, the partnership with the EIB strengthens its strategic position as a leading institution for agricultural financing in northern Italy. Through this new credit line, the bank aims to channel resources into areas such as precision farming, digital tools, renewable energy in agriculture, and environmentally sustainable production.

Enrico Berruti, Head of Corporate Affairs at Banca di Asti, underscored the importance of the collaboration:

“This operation confirms Banca di Asti’s determination to work with the EIB to support the European Union’s priorities in terms of innovation and strengthening the business environment. It reaffirms our commitment to agribusinesses and the bioeconomy, offering small and medium businesses in Italy a facility on favourable terms to finance investment and working capital, accompanied by targeted solutions and specialised expertise.”

Advancing Rural Development and Sustainability

Beyond its economic impact, the agreement contributes to broader EU goals, including the sustainable digital transition of rural areas and the promotion of green technologies. The EIB’s agricultural financing programmes have increasingly focused on projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve soil and water management, and promote circular economy principles.

The investment is also expected to generate employment, particularly in rural communities, where access to credit remains a major challenge for small farmers. By improving liquidity and access to investment capital, the initiative seeks to create a ripple effect across supply chains—stimulating rural economies, supporting innovation, and enabling Italian farmers to compete more effectively in global markets.

Outlook: Building a Resilient Agricultural Future

As Europe faces mounting challenges from climate change, global market shifts, and food security pressures, strategic financial interventions such as this EIB–Banca di Asti partnership are becoming increasingly vital. They not only address immediate funding needs but also lay the groundwork for a more inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready agricultural model.

With continued collaboration among European institutions, national banks, and local entrepreneurs, Italy’s agricultural landscape is poised to emerge stronger, greener, and more resilient—rooted in tradition but driven by innovation.