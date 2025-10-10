Tide's Major Investment Wave in India: Boosting Employment and Fintech Growth

British business management platform Tide has committed to a monumental investment of 500 million pounds in India, scheduled over the next five years beginning in 2026. This strategic move is aimed at fostering the company's growth in one of the world's most promising SME markets.

The announcement follows Tide's previous market entry promise from 2021, which saw an investment of 100 million pounds. As part of its expansion, the company plans to create over 800 new jobs within the next year, expanding its workforce in various domains including product and software development, marketing, and member support.

According to Tide CEO Oliver Prill, India's strong entrepreneurial landscape and high-caliber talent pool offer significant opportunities to enhance small businesses and strengthen UK-India fintech collaborations. Having served more than 800,000 SMEs in India since late 2022, Tide sees this new investment as a way to deepen product offerings and further localize solutions for the Indian market.