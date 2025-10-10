Left Menu

Tide's Major Investment Wave in India: Boosting Employment and Fintech Growth

Tide, a British business management platform, announces a substantial investment of 500 million pounds in India by 2026, creating 800 jobs within a year. This move reinforces the company's market commitment and aims to capitalize on India's SME market, boosting its global expansion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:38 IST
Tide's Major Investment Wave in India: Boosting Employment and Fintech Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

British business management platform Tide has committed to a monumental investment of 500 million pounds in India, scheduled over the next five years beginning in 2026. This strategic move is aimed at fostering the company's growth in one of the world's most promising SME markets.

The announcement follows Tide's previous market entry promise from 2021, which saw an investment of 100 million pounds. As part of its expansion, the company plans to create over 800 new jobs within the next year, expanding its workforce in various domains including product and software development, marketing, and member support.

According to Tide CEO Oliver Prill, India's strong entrepreneurial landscape and high-caliber talent pool offer significant opportunities to enhance small businesses and strengthen UK-India fintech collaborations. Having served more than 800,000 SMEs in India since late 2022, Tide sees this new investment as a way to deepen product offerings and further localize solutions for the Indian market.

TRENDING

1
West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

 India
2
Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

Daring Midnight Gunfight: Ranchi Police Foil Criminal Plot

 India
3
Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

Epic Bidding War: Sheikh Mohammed's Dominance at Tattersalls Yearling Sale

 Global
4
Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

Kolkata's Rainfall Deluge: City Awash Amidst Traffic Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025