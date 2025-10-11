Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street faced significant declines on Friday as President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions with China. Following Beijing's rare earth restrictions, Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, causing major technology stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, and Amazon to slide further after hours.

These tariff threats further strained U.S.-China relations, triggering one of the steepest declines in months for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investor concerns mounted, fueled by Trump's unpredictable trade policies and looming economic uncertainties.

The ongoing situation underscores the precarious nature of current U.S.-China relations, with fears of supply chain disruptions across key industries. Markets remain on edge as financial institutions prepare to release their latest earnings reports amidst this volatile backdrop.

