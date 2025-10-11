Left Menu

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street tumbled after President Trump announced steep tariffs on Chinese imports, leading to sharp declines in technology stocks. Major indexes suffered significant drops, while investors grapple with the potential long-term effects on U.S.-China relations. Additionally, ongoing trade tensions continue to impact market volatility and consumer sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street faced significant declines on Friday as President Donald Trump intensified trade tensions with China. Following Beijing's rare earth restrictions, Trump announced an additional 100% tariff on Chinese imports, causing major technology stocks like Nvidia, Tesla, and Amazon to slide further after hours.

These tariff threats further strained U.S.-China relations, triggering one of the steepest declines in months for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investor concerns mounted, fueled by Trump's unpredictable trade policies and looming economic uncertainties.

The ongoing situation underscores the precarious nature of current U.S.-China relations, with fears of supply chain disruptions across key industries. Markets remain on edge as financial institutions prepare to release their latest earnings reports amidst this volatile backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

