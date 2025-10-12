Left Menu

India's Tourism Boom: A $20 Lakh Crore GDP Juggernaut

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted India's tourism sector's significant contribution to the GDP, amounting to Rs 20 lakh crore. The sector is projected to grow over 25% annually. Tourism is also empowering various communities and is prioritized in national infrastructure investments.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the critical role of tourism in India's economy during the MP Travel Mart. The sector contributes a staggering Rs 20 lakh crore to the GDP and is on track for a growth rate exceeding 25 percent.

The tourism industry supports over 84 million livelihoods, with India welcoming 20 million international tourists last year. Additionally, domestic travelers made 2.94 billion trips, underscoring tourism's vast reach and impact.

Shekhawat highlighted tourism as a national priority, fueling investments in infrastructure like highways and airports, and catalyzing opportunities for artisans, entrepreneurs, and guides across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

