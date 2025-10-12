Heist on Rails: Thief Nabbed with Stolen Gold Worth Rs 56.68 Lakh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully apprehended a man accused of grand theft on a moving train, securing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 56.68 lakh in the process.

The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train near Nashik, where the suspect reportedly stole valuables belonging to passenger Pradeepkumar Dharmpal Singh.

Following a quick investigation based on Singh's complaint, the RPF tracked down Radhe Gajju Bisone with the stolen items as the train approached Manmad on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)