Heist on Rails: Thief Nabbed with Stolen Gold Worth Rs 56.68 Lakh

The Railway Protection Force has arrested a man who allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery valued at Rs 56.68 lakh from a passenger on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train. The suspect, Radhe Gajju Bisone, was apprehended after the valuables were recovered from his possessions near Nashik.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 12-10-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 00:05 IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully apprehended a man accused of grand theft on a moving train, securing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 56.68 lakh in the process.

The incident occurred on the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train near Nashik, where the suspect reportedly stole valuables belonging to passenger Pradeepkumar Dharmpal Singh.

Following a quick investigation based on Singh's complaint, the RPF tracked down Radhe Gajju Bisone with the stolen items as the train approached Manmad on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

