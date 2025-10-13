Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Surat-Bilimora Section to Launch by 2027

The eagerly anticipated high-speed bullet train project linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad is making steady progress. Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the first operational section between Surat and Bilimora is on track to open in 2027, marking a pivotal achievement in India's inaugural bullet train corridor.

In an interview at Bilimora Station, Vaishnaw detailed the advancement of the project. 'The Surat to Bilimora stretch, spanning 50 kilometers, will be the first to open in 2027,' he stated, noting the completion of civil work and ongoing track-laying activities. The initiative, in partnership with Japan, is part of a broader infrastructure scheme connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Vaishnaw underscored the Japanese engineering standards utilized in the station's design to enhance safety and efficiency, addressing high-speed train pressure points. Structural reinforcements and sound barriers are incorporated to mitigate noise impact on nearby communities. Once fully operational, the project promises to cut down travel time from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to just over two hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)