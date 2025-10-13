Tragic Collision: Fatal Truck-Motorcycle Accident in Shamli
A speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, causing the deaths of Arif Malik and Sonu. The driver fled the scene, leaving the truck. Police are actively searching for the absconding driver as they process the involved individuals' post-mortem reports.
A devastating road accident claimed the lives of two motorcyclists in Shamli district, Uttar Pradesh. According to police reports, a speeding truck struck the motorcycle near Taprana bypass on the Karnal–Panipat highway, killing Arif Malik, 23, and Sonu, 22.
Jhinjhana Station House Officer Virender Kasana stated that the victims were transported to a hospital, only to be declared dead on arrival. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, which has since been seized by the authorities.
Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the runaway driver, while the victims' bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination to gather more evidence on the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
