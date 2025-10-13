Left Menu

EPFO Extends Deadline for Revamped ECR Filing to Ease Transition

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for filing the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) for September's wages until October 22, 2025. The extension responds to employers' adaptation challenges with the new ECR system, part of a broader initiative to enhance compliance and data accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) filings for the month of September until October 22, 2025. The decision comes in response to requests from employers facing challenges adapting to the revamped ECR system.

Mandated to file by the 15th of each month, employers now have additional time to acquaint themselves with the new features of the ECR platform, which aims to improve data accuracy and compliance. This change is applicable starting from September 2025, marking a significant update to the existing system.

In efforts to facilitate this transition, the EPFO has been actively engaging with employers and industry representatives nationwide, including forums with major industry bodies. These initiatives aim to provide support and ensure efficient and error-free return filings while enhancing transparency in provident fund administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

