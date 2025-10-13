Afghanistan Seeks India's Help for Chabahar Sanction Lift

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to India, called for engagement with the US to lift sanctions on the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran. He stressed the necessity for India to advocate for the end of restrictions, which align with Afghanistan's aspiration for the port's optimal utilization.

Muttaqi urged India to simplify visa processes to enhance trade, medical tourism, and cultural exchange. He remarked on the benefits of facilitating movement through easier access to visas, a key factor he believes is currently lacking, despite existing infrastructure like flights and passports.

Highlighting investment opportunities, Muttaqi invited Indian businesses to explore sectors such as mining, power generation, and agriculture in Afghanistan, during an interactive session with industry representatives organized by Ficci. He also suggested Afghanistan's participation in Indian trade fairs and exhibitions to bolster economic ties.