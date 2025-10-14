Left Menu

High-Speed Drama: Car Crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel

A speeding car crashed into a tunnel wall on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the potential severity of the incident. A video captured post-accident shows an airbag-deployed vehicle and three occupants, including a woman, unharmed near the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:03 IST
High-Speed Drama: Car Crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday night, a shocking high-speed car accident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road, a police official confirmed. A red vehicle crashed into a tunnel wall on this busy expressway that runs along Mumbai's western coastline.

Remarkably, none of the people in the car were injured. The car, part of the north-bound traffic, collided with the right side of the Coastal Road tunnel leading towards Worli, according to reports.

A video taken by a passer-by documented the immediate aftermath. It shows the vehicle with deployed airbags and emergency lights, with a young driver stepping out from the car, and another passenger and a woman standing nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
2
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
3
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
4
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025