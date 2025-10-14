High-Speed Drama: Car Crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel
A speeding car crashed into a tunnel wall on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the potential severity of the incident. A video captured post-accident shows an airbag-deployed vehicle and three occupants, including a woman, unharmed near the scene.
On Monday night, a shocking high-speed car accident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road, a police official confirmed. A red vehicle crashed into a tunnel wall on this busy expressway that runs along Mumbai's western coastline.
Remarkably, none of the people in the car were injured. The car, part of the north-bound traffic, collided with the right side of the Coastal Road tunnel leading towards Worli, according to reports.
A video taken by a passer-by documented the immediate aftermath. It shows the vehicle with deployed airbags and emergency lights, with a young driver stepping out from the car, and another passenger and a woman standing nearby.
(With inputs from agencies.)
