High-Speed Drama: Car Crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road Tunnel

On Monday night, a shocking high-speed car accident occurred on Mumbai's Coastal Road, a police official confirmed. A red vehicle crashed into a tunnel wall on this busy expressway that runs along Mumbai's western coastline.

Remarkably, none of the people in the car were injured. The car, part of the north-bound traffic, collided with the right side of the Coastal Road tunnel leading towards Worli, according to reports.

A video taken by a passer-by documented the immediate aftermath. It shows the vehicle with deployed airbags and emergency lights, with a young driver stepping out from the car, and another passenger and a woman standing nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)