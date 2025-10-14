Railway Platform Ticket Sales Restricted to Prevent Diwali Rush

The Western Railway (WR) has announced a temporary suspension of platform ticket sales at four major stations ahead of the Diwali and Chhath festivals to manage anticipated crowd surges, according to a statement released on Monday.

This restriction, effective from October 15 to 31, will apply to the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai as well as Vapi, Udhna, and Surat stations in Gujarat. The decision comes after a previous incident where nine passengers were injured in a stampede during last year's festive season at Bandra Station, said WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek.

While exceptions will be made for individuals assisting the elderly, women, differently-abled, or those in need of special assistance, WR appeals to the public to plan travels carefully and comply with the guidelines to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)