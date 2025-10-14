Left Menu

Railway Platform Ticket Sales Restricted to Prevent Diwali Rush

The Western Railway has temporarily halted the sale of platform tickets at key stations in Mumbai and Gujarat to prevent overcrowding during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. This measure, effective from October 15 to 31, aims at maintaining the safety and smooth movement of passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 09:51 IST
Railway Platform Ticket Sales Restricted to Prevent Diwali Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Railway (WR) has announced a temporary suspension of platform ticket sales at four major stations ahead of the Diwali and Chhath festivals to manage anticipated crowd surges, according to a statement released on Monday.

This restriction, effective from October 15 to 31, will apply to the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai as well as Vapi, Udhna, and Surat stations in Gujarat. The decision comes after a previous incident where nine passengers were injured in a stampede during last year's festive season at Bandra Station, said WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek.

While exceptions will be made for individuals assisting the elderly, women, differently-abled, or those in need of special assistance, WR appeals to the public to plan travels carefully and comply with the guidelines to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025