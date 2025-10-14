Uttar Pradesh Boosts Cow-Based Economy with New Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to enhance the financial sustainability of cow shelters by promoting cow-based products, such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee. This move aims to make these shelters self-reliant and boost the rural economy.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development minister Dharampal Singh announced a large-scale campaign to promote items like cow dung lamps, idols, and other decorative products during Diwali. The initiative promises widespread market availability, inviting citizen participation in this eco-conscious movement.

Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram highlighted that local officials are tasked with preparing plans for commercial utilization of cow by-products, which is expected to create employment opportunities and strengthen indigenous industries. These efforts align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to promote sustainable livelihoods through cow-based activities.

