Uttar Pradesh Boosts Cow-Based Economy with New Initiatives
The Uttar Pradesh government aims to boost financial sustainability of cow shelters by promoting cow-based products like dung and urine. A campaign during Diwali will market cow-dung items. The initiative also seeks to strengthen the rural economy and create employment opportunities, aligning with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to enhance the financial sustainability of cow shelters by promoting cow-based products, such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee. This move aims to make these shelters self-reliant and boost the rural economy.
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development minister Dharampal Singh announced a large-scale campaign to promote items like cow dung lamps, idols, and other decorative products during Diwali. The initiative promises widespread market availability, inviting citizen participation in this eco-conscious movement.
Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram highlighted that local officials are tasked with preparing plans for commercial utilization of cow by-products, which is expected to create employment opportunities and strengthen indigenous industries. These efforts align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to promote sustainable livelihoods through cow-based activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Festive Cheers: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces Diwali Bonuses for Government Employees
Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Empowering Differently-Abled in Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Janata Darshan: A Commitment to Citizen Welfare
Uttar Pradesh share in tourism increased from 13.1 to 18.9 percent, says CM Yogi Adityanath
India's Spiritual Renaissance: Yogi Adityanath on Unity and Progress