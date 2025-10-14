Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Cow-Based Economy with New Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government aims to boost financial sustainability of cow shelters by promoting cow-based products like dung and urine. A campaign during Diwali will market cow-dung items. The initiative also seeks to strengthen the rural economy and create employment opportunities, aligning with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Cow-Based Economy with New Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking significant steps to enhance the financial sustainability of cow shelters by promoting cow-based products, such as dung, urine, milk, and ghee. This move aims to make these shelters self-reliant and boost the rural economy.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development minister Dharampal Singh announced a large-scale campaign to promote items like cow dung lamps, idols, and other decorative products during Diwali. The initiative promises widespread market availability, inviting citizen participation in this eco-conscious movement.

Principal Secretary Mukesh Meshram highlighted that local officials are tasked with preparing plans for commercial utilization of cow by-products, which is expected to create employment opportunities and strengthen indigenous industries. These efforts align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive to promote sustainable livelihoods through cow-based activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
2
Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence

Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evid...

 India
4
Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025