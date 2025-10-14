Left Menu

Nice To Meet You Studio Triumphs at Great Indian Wedding Awards

Nice To Meet You, the creative photography and film company, secured two prestigious GIWA awards at the International Congress for Wedding Futures in Mumbai. The studio, led by Meet and Vidhi Desai, is celebrated for its artistry in wedding storytelling.

'Nice To Meet You' Wins Two Prestigious GIWA (Great Indian Wedding Awards) at Asia's Biggest Wedding Convention, ICWF. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

PNN Mumbai [Maharashtra], October 14: In a landmark achievement, Nice To Meet You, a renowned creative photography and handcrafted film company, won two esteemed Great Indian Wedding Awards (GIWA) at the International Congress for Wedding Futures (ICWF), held on September 21 at the Fairmont in Mumbai.

The young yet highly acclaimed company, founded in 2022 by Meet Desai, secured the Silver GIWA in the 'Best Story In Frame' category and the Bronze GIWA in the 'Best Wedding Moments (Still)' category. The awards were handed out during a ceremony graced by Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh, alongside celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur and Vaani Kapoor.

Founder Meet Desai expressed immense pride in the achievement, emphasizing the significance of these accolades as recognition of their commitment to creating lasting emotional stories through wedding photography. The studio's track record of success, including six major awards within just two months, highlights its role as a leader in blending creativity with visual storytelling.

