Cupid Ltd Celebrated at Maharashtra State Export Awards

Healthcare and wellness products manufacturer Cupid Ltd has been honored with a prestigious recognition at the 2025 Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony for its exemplary export performance.

The Maharashtra government acknowledged top exporters for their significant contributions to the state's global trade, with Cupid among the distinguished companies celebrated for their international successes.

In a company statement, Cupid reinforced its dedication to growing its global reach and supporting India's export expansion and sustainable development goals, while projecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore boosted by robust orders in markets like South Africa, Tanzania, and Brazil.