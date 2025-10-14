Cupid Ltd Celebrated at Maharashtra State Export Awards
Cupid Ltd, a healthcare and wellness products manufacturer, received recognition at the 2025 Maharashtra State Export Award Ceremony for its exceptional export performance. The award highlights Cupid's commitment to expanding its international presence and aligning with India's export growth and sustainable development goals.
The Maharashtra government acknowledged top exporters for their significant contributions to the state's global trade, with Cupid among the distinguished companies celebrated for their international successes.
In a company statement, Cupid reinforced its dedication to growing its global reach and supporting India's export expansion and sustainable development goals, while projecting a turnover of Rs 100 crore boosted by robust orders in markets like South Africa, Tanzania, and Brazil.
