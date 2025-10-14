Left Menu

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

A massive strike in Belgium halted flights and disrupted public transport as 80,000 protesters marched in Brussels. The strike opposes government pension reforms led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, sparking widespread unrest. Key infrastructure, including two major airports and Brussels transport, faced severe disruptions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A sweeping general strike in Belgium on Tuesday caused significant disruptions as it halted most flights at the nation's two main airports and left public transport in Brussels in disarray. Up to 80,000 individuals took to the streets, marching from Gare du Nord to Gare du Midi, police reported.

This strike marks the latest in a series of actions protesting governmental pension and labor reforms. In Brussels International Airport, flights were largely cancelled when security staff walked off the job, and Charleroi Airport reported a complete shutdown of flight operations.

Public transport services, including metro, bus, and tram, were severely hampered. Union leader Thierry Bodson emphasized public concern over pension reforms, arguing they would reduce future retiree income and increase uncertainty. The protest targets reforms introduced by Prime Minister Bart De Wever's federal coalition, which claims to address budget deficits while avoiding tax hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

