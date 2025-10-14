Tragedy Strikes Dhaka: Fire Ravages Garment Factory and Chemical Warehouse

A devastating fire swept through a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claiming the lives of at least 16 workers, according to officials.

The tragic event unfolded in the Rupnagar area, raising fears that the toll could increase further. The blaze began in the chemical warehouse, rapidly spreading to the Anwar Fashion Garments Factory, leaving behind a scene of destruction.

Authorities suspect the fire was ignited by a chemical explosion that released toxic gases, causing immediate fatalities. Rescue operations continue as officials work to identify the victims and provide assistance to affected families.

