Tragedy Strikes Dhaka: Fire Ravages Garment Factory and Chemical Warehouse

A fire engulfed a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Dhaka, killing at least 16 workers and injuring several others. The blaze started in the warehouse and spread to the garments unit. Authorities continue to investigate the cause, fearing the death toll may rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A devastating fire swept through a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, claiming the lives of at least 16 workers, according to officials.

The tragic event unfolded in the Rupnagar area, raising fears that the toll could increase further. The blaze began in the chemical warehouse, rapidly spreading to the Anwar Fashion Garments Factory, leaving behind a scene of destruction.

Authorities suspect the fire was ignited by a chemical explosion that released toxic gases, causing immediate fatalities. Rescue operations continue as officials work to identify the victims and provide assistance to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

