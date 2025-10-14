Tragic Mishap: Man Fatally Run Over by Haryana Roadways Bus
Sarfaraz, a salon owner from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was hit and killed by a Haryana Roadways bus near Shimla. The tragedy occurred as he attempted to board the bus at Fagu. Police have registered a case, citing negligence and rash driving, as the investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near Shimla, a man identified as Sarfaraz was fatally injured when a Haryana Roadways bus ran him over. Originally from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz managed a salon in Fagu village.
The incident took place on Tuesday when he tried to board the bus at a local stop. Failing to gain entry through the front, he attempted the rear door, but the driver accelerated without noticing him, causing the fatal accident.
Authorities have charged the bus driver with rash driving and negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is ongoing to further understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DTNBWED and UPBOCWWB Sign MoU to Train and Certify 1 Lakh Construction Workers in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh
Technological Innovations Empower Uttar Pradesh Panchayats
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Students in Uttar Pradesh
Ensuring Uninterrupted Festive Power Supply in Uttar Pradesh