Tragic Mishap: Man Fatally Run Over by Haryana Roadways Bus

In a tragic incident near Shimla, a man identified as Sarfaraz was fatally injured when a Haryana Roadways bus ran him over. Originally from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz managed a salon in Fagu village.

The incident took place on Tuesday when he tried to board the bus at a local stop. Failing to gain entry through the front, he attempted the rear door, but the driver accelerated without noticing him, causing the fatal accident.

Authorities have charged the bus driver with rash driving and negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation is ongoing to further understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)