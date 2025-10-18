3 Indians killed, one injured, 5 rescued in Mozambique boat mishap

Three Indian nationals were killed, one was injured, and five others rescued in a boat accident off the coast of Beira in Mozambique, the Indian High Commission here said on Saturday.

The mishap took place on Thursday.

In a social media post, the Indian mission conveyed its ''heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals,'' in the boat accident off Beira port.

It said the mission was in contact with the families of those who lost their lives in the mishap and is extending all possible assistance to them.

In another post, the High Commission said a Consular Officer from the mission visited an Indian national who survived the accident and was receiving medical attention in a hospital in Beira.

''Five other Indian nationals have been rescued,'' it added.

The launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, capsized during crew transfer operations off Beira port in central Mozambique, the High Commission said in a press release on Friday.

Details about the cause of the accident and the total number of people on board were not immediately available.

India and Mozambique enjoy close diplomatic and economic relations.

According to the High Commission website, almost 20,000 Mozambican nationals trace their ancestry to India. Most of them are from Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu.

There are around 3,000 Indian nationals in the country, engaged in various Indian companies or working as professionals in Mozambican companies. The Indian diaspora is mostly engaged in wholesale and retail trade, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)