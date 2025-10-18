Left Menu

Air India's Dhaka flight takes off from Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 22:45 IST
Air India's Dhaka flight takes off from Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's Delhi-Dhaka flight took off at around 9.30 pm on Saturday after being delayed for four hours due to closure of the airport in the Bangladesh capital following a fire incident.

On Saturday afternoon, a massive fire broke out at the cargo complex of Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations.

An official said the fight AI237 took off at around 9.30 pm as operations have resumed at the Dhaka airport.

Air India was scheduled to operate the Delhi-Dhaka flight at around 5.30 pm ''Due to closure of Dhaka airport for all flight operations, flight AI237 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Dhaka on 18 October has been delayed.

''Consequently, the return flight AI238 set to operate from Dhaka to Delhi will also have a delayed departure,'' the airline said in a statement earlier.

Apart from Air India, IndiGo also operates flights to Dhaka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Drunk' flier held for touching woman inappropriately on flight

'Drunk' flier held for touching woman inappropriately on flight

 India
2
Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Russia
3
Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's transgender candidate

Joined politics on people's call, they will lead me to victory: Jan Suraaj's...

 India
4
Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025