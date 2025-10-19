Left Menu

Thieves steal jewels from Louvre in Paris, media reports

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:53 IST
  • France

A robbery has taken place at the Louvre museum in Paris early on Sunday, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said, with the newspaper Le Parisien reporting several thieves have stolen pieces of jewellery from the Napoleon collection.

Dati said in an X post the robbery had taken place when the museum opened and that no injuries were reported, without giving further details.

The museum said on X it would remain closed for the day for "exceptional reasons".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

