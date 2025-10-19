Thieves steal jewels from Louvre in Paris, media reports
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 15:53 IST
- Country:
- France
A robbery has taken place at the Louvre museum in Paris early on Sunday, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said, with the newspaper Le Parisien reporting several thieves have stolen pieces of jewellery from the Napoleon collection.
Dati said in an X post the robbery had taken place when the museum opened and that no injuries were reported, without giving further details.
The museum said on X it would remain closed for the day for "exceptional reasons".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- Dati
- Rachida Dati
- Le Parisien
- Napoleon
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thieves who hit Paris' Louvre robbed 8 objects, prosecutor says
Baidoo''s header gives Lens 2-1 win over Paris FC in French league
UPDATE 5-Thieves rob priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen heist
UPDATE 4-Thieves steal priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen daylight heist
UPDATE 3-Thieves steal priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen daylight heist