Left Menu

India: The Rising Powerhouse of Global Service Exports

India is rapidly becoming a global leader in service exports, growing at a 14.8% CAGR, surpassing goods exports. With robust structural reforms and demographic advantages, India ranks 7th globally in service exports, focusing on telecom, IT, and business services. Projections indicate economic growth to become the world's third-largest economy by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:34 IST
India: The Rising Powerhouse of Global Service Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is quickly solidifying its position as a global leader in services exports, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%, significantly outpacing its goods exports, which grew at 9.8%, according to officials from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

NSE Chief Economist Tirthankar Patnaik highlighted India's potential in services, likening its rise to China's dominance in manufacturing. India now occupies the 7th spot globally with a 4.3% share in services exports, driven predominantly by telecom, IT, and business services. Notably, technology exports have exceeded USD 200 billion in FY25.

The country anticipates ascending to the world's third-largest economy by 2027, surpassing Japan and Germany, thanks to strategic reforms, investor-friendly policies, and significant structural changes. A focus on private investment, strengthening MSMEs, education-employment alignment, and green financing is central to this expansive growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025