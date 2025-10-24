Left Menu

Tragic Collision Sparks Fatal Fire on India's Roads

A devastating fire resulting from a fuel leak after a collision between a private bus and a motorcycle on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad route claimed at least 20 lives. India, though a major car market, struggles with high road fatality rates, reporting 180,000 accident deaths last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 09:43 IST
A tragic accident on the road connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad resulted in a deadly fire caused by a fuel leak. A private bus collided with a motorcycle, leading to the deaths of at least 20 people, domestic media reported on Friday, citing officials.

India's roads are notoriously perilous, despite the country being the third-largest car market globally. Authorities revealed that approximately 180,000 people died in road accidents last year. The rescue operation was hectic, with 21 out of 41 passengers surviving the fiery accident, according to district revenue official A Siri, as reported by ANI.

This incident follows a similar tragedy last month in Rajasthan, where a bus caught fire, killing 19 passengers. It highlights the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

