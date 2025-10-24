Left Menu

L&T Secures Major Contracts in Aluminium and Steel Sectors

Larsen & Toubro has secured significant contracts from Hindalco and Tata Steel. The projects involve the construction of an aluminium smelter in Odisha and a coke oven battery in Jamshedpur. These developments underscore L&T's capacity for engineering excellence and its strong ties with the metals sector.

Updated: 24-10-2025 11:24 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leading infrastructure company, announced on Friday it secured significant contracts from Hindalco and Tata Steel. These orders involve setting up an aluminium smelter and a coke oven battery, showcasing L&T's engineering prowess and strong customer relationships.

The minerals and metals business vertical of L&T is spearheading these projects, which are part of a series of new contracts obtained by the firm in India. The aluminium smelter project, awarded by Hindalco, will be established in Odisha, while Tata Steel's coke oven battery will be constructed in Jamshedpur.

The comprehensive scope of work involves engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, and installation. These strategic order wins highlight L&T's role in advancing India's industrial infrastructure and strengthening ties with the steel industry.

