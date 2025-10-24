Left Menu

Saab Soars as Defense Sales Propel Profit Growth amid Military Spending Surge

Swedish defense firm Saab reported a 16% profit increase in Q3, slightly below expectations, bolstered by increased military spending due to the geopolitical climate. Saab raised its sales forecast, and shares have surged by 111% this year. Recent developments include a potential massive export order from Ukraine for Gripen jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 11:37 IST
Saab Soars as Defense Sales Propel Profit Growth amid Military Spending Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish defense group Saab has reported a 16% increase in third-quarter profit, falling just short of analysts' expectations. Despite the marginal shortfall, the company bolstered its sales guidance, spurred by rising military spending in Europe due to heightened geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Ukraine.

Operating profit for Saab, known for its Gripen fighter jets, reached 1.37 billion crowns ($145.5 million). The company's shares have climbed an impressive 111% this year, driven by market demand and stability. The increased defense budgets of NATO countries, prompted by an assertive U.S. policy, have augmented the defense sector's vitality.

This week, Saab marked a significant milestone with a long-term cooperation agreement with Ukraine, eyeing the possibility of exporting up to 150 Gripen E jets, potentially Sweden's largest aircraft export order. Saab's full-year sales growth forecast has been raised to 20-24%, despite a slight dip in quarterly order intake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025