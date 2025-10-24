Facial Recognition Expansion Sparks Debate on Immigration Policies

The United States has unveiled plans to expand facial recognition technology to better monitor non-citizens entering and exiting the country, as part of efforts to tackle visa overstays and passport fraud. On Friday, government documents revealed a new regulation allowing border authorities to photograph non-citizens at various entry and departure points.

The regulation, set to take effect on December 26, would also allow the collection of other biometric data such as fingerprints and DNA. Current exemptions for children under 14 and seniors over 79 will be lifted, illustrating U.S. President Donald Trump's broader agenda to strengthen immigration controls. However, civil rights groups have voiced privacy concerns, citing potential misidentification issues, particularly among minorities.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working towards implementing a comprehensive biometric entry-exit system across all commercial entry and departure points within the next five years. As reported, 42% of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have overstayed their visas, highlighting the need for effective tracking systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)