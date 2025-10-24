Left Menu

Facial Recognition Expansion Sparks Debate on Immigration Policies

The U.S. plans to broaden facial recognition usage for tracking non-citizens' entry and exit to address visa overstays and passport fraud. A new regulation permits photographing non-citizens, including children and the elderly, and may include additional biometrics. Privacy concerns arise as the system's accuracy for minorities is questioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:56 IST
Facial Recognition Expansion Sparks Debate on Immigration Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has unveiled plans to expand facial recognition technology to better monitor non-citizens entering and exiting the country, as part of efforts to tackle visa overstays and passport fraud. On Friday, government documents revealed a new regulation allowing border authorities to photograph non-citizens at various entry and departure points.

The regulation, set to take effect on December 26, would also allow the collection of other biometric data such as fingerprints and DNA. Current exemptions for children under 14 and seniors over 79 will be lifted, illustrating U.S. President Donald Trump's broader agenda to strengthen immigration controls. However, civil rights groups have voiced privacy concerns, citing potential misidentification issues, particularly among minorities.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working towards implementing a comprehensive biometric entry-exit system across all commercial entry and departure points within the next five years. As reported, 42% of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. have overstayed their visas, highlighting the need for effective tracking systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

 India
2
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
3
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025