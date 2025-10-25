Shutdown Turbulence: Delays Loom as Air Traffic Controllers Go Unpaid

Flight delays are set to increase as the government shutdown enters its 24th day, impacting air traffic controllers set to miss their first paychecks, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Friday. About 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay during this period.

At a Philadelphia press conference, Duffy highlighted the dire situation, warning that disruptions will escalate. The Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control academy may soon run out of funding, causing some students to withdraw. The pressure on controllers is mounting, with some taking second jobs, according to National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels.

The shutdown is not only causing financial stress but also compromising safety, said Daniels. About 6.6% of flights were delayed Thursday due to controller absences, higher than normal. In a previous shutdown, staff shortages led to significant delays in major cities. This ongoing situation is testing the resilience of the air traffic system.

