Tragedy Strikes as Fatal Overspeed Leads to Bus Inferno

A horrific accident occurred when a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Kurnool, claiming 20 lives. Police have filed charges against two drivers for negligence and overspeeding, following a survivor's complaint.

The bus, packed with 44 passengers, collided with a motorcycle, leading to a devastating blaze. The bike, trapped beneath the vehicle, ignited the fire.

N Ramesh, a survivor, recounted the nightmarish escape, with many victims charred beyond recognition. Local authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)