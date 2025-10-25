Tragedy Strikes as Fatal Overspeed Leads to Bus Inferno
A catastrophic bus fire in Kurnool district, triggered by negligence and overspeeding, claimed 20 lives. Survivor N Ramesh filed a complaint leading to a case against two drivers. The bus collided with a two-wheeler causing a blaze that left many victims beyond recognition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-10-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 08:59 IST
- India
A horrific accident occurred when a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Kurnool, claiming 20 lives. Police have filed charges against two drivers for negligence and overspeeding, following a survivor's complaint.
The bus, packed with 44 passengers, collided with a motorcycle, leading to a devastating blaze. The bike, trapped beneath the vehicle, ignited the fire.
N Ramesh, a survivor, recounted the nightmarish escape, with many victims charred beyond recognition. Local authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
