Tragedy Strikes as Fatal Overspeed Leads to Bus Inferno

A catastrophic bus fire in Kurnool district, triggered by negligence and overspeeding, claimed 20 lives. Survivor N Ramesh filed a complaint leading to a case against two drivers. The bus collided with a two-wheeler causing a blaze that left many victims beyond recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-10-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 08:59 IST
A horrific accident occurred when a Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire in Kurnool, claiming 20 lives. Police have filed charges against two drivers for negligence and overspeeding, following a survivor's complaint.

The bus, packed with 44 passengers, collided with a motorcycle, leading to a devastating blaze. The bike, trapped beneath the vehicle, ignited the fire.

N Ramesh, a survivor, recounted the nightmarish escape, with many victims charred beyond recognition. Local authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

