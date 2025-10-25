Left Menu

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi's revamped Terminal 2 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport has been inaugurated. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted its potential in making India a leading civil aviation ecosystem. Designed for sustainability, T2 is set to enhance passenger capacity and efficiency, contributing to India's global aviation ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 12:46 IST
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the renovated Terminal 2 (T2) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Starting operations on Sunday, T2 is poised to handle 15 million passengers annually.

The terminal, modernized by the Airports Authority of India, was closed for renovations in April. At the inauguration, Naidu emphasized India's potential to evolve into one of the world's largest civil aviation ecosystems and stressed the need for efficiency to make the airport a global hub.

T2 is part of the larger Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is focusing on sustainability with the integration of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The airport, managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), is equipped to handle over 100 million passengers annually across multiple terminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025