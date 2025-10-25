Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

In a significant development for India's aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the renovated Terminal 2 (T2) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Starting operations on Sunday, T2 is poised to handle 15 million passengers annually.

The terminal, modernized by the Airports Authority of India, was closed for renovations in April. At the inauguration, Naidu emphasized India's potential to evolve into one of the world's largest civil aviation ecosystems and stressed the need for efficiency to make the airport a global hub.

T2 is part of the larger Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is focusing on sustainability with the integration of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The airport, managed by Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL), is equipped to handle over 100 million passengers annually across multiple terminals.

