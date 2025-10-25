Left Menu

Streamlined Trade: CBIC Consolidates Customs Notifications

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has consolidated 31 customs duty notifications into a single notification, effective from November 1, 2025. This move aims to enhance simplification, transparency, and ease of doing business, as announced in a recent CBIC post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 15:11 IST
Streamlined Trade: CBIC Consolidates Customs Notifications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has taken significant steps to streamline trade processes by merging 31 customs duty notifications into one. This changes will come into effect on November 1, 2025.

In an effort to promote simplification, transparency, and facilitate ease of doing business, the consolidated notification marks a milestone in trade facilitation measures by the CBIC.

A recent announcement on platform X confirmed this initiative, indicating the government's commitment to refining regulatory procedures in the trade sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025