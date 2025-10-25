Streamlined Trade: CBIC Consolidates Customs Notifications
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has consolidated 31 customs duty notifications into a single notification, effective from November 1, 2025. This move aims to enhance simplification, transparency, and ease of doing business, as announced in a recent CBIC post.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has taken significant steps to streamline trade processes by merging 31 customs duty notifications into one. This changes will come into effect on November 1, 2025.
In an effort to promote simplification, transparency, and facilitate ease of doing business, the consolidated notification marks a milestone in trade facilitation measures by the CBIC.
A recent announcement on platform X confirmed this initiative, indicating the government's commitment to refining regulatory procedures in the trade sector.
