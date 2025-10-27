Russian Air Defences Shoot Down Dozens of Ukrainian Drones

In a significant escalation of tensions, Russian air defences successfully intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, officials reported on Monday. This is part of a broader conflict where both nations aim at crippling each other's key infrastructures.

Moscow's airspace briefly witnessed heightened security measures, with two major airports temporarily closed. Despite the extensive defensive efforts, a Ukrainian drone attacked a minibus in the Bryansk region, causing one fatality and injuring five others. The incident highlights ongoing challenges on Russia's southwestern frontier.

This confrontation comes nearly four years into Europe's deadliest land war since World War Two, a conflict that has heavily impacted both nations. Russia focuses on dismantling Ukraine's energy systems, while Kyiv's strategy targets Russia's oil production capabilities.

