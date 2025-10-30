Navigating Lower Rates: The Fed's Interest Rate Cut Impact

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday reduced its key interest-rate target by a quarter of a percentage point, yet Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested future cuts in 2025 aren't assured due to uncertain economic data amid the government shutdown.

Investment experts, including Stephen Kates from Bankrate.com, anticipate continuing rate drops, which could lead to decreased bond prices and long-term benefits for fixed-income investors. Savings account rates are currently above inflation, maintaining their appeal for consumers.

Credit card users are predicted to collectively save $1.92 billion in interest over the year due to the rate cut. Meanwhile, mortgage rates are also declining, offering favorable conditions for borrowers. Consumers are advised to explore options like zero-interest balance transfers to manage credit effectively and cut borrowing costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)