Assam's Investment Surge: A Boost for Jobs and Development

In a major boost to Assam's economic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the imminent launch of projects valued at around Rs 1.78 lakh crore. Set to roll out by December, these initiatives promise significant employment prospects for the state's youth.

Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony, Sarma highlighted the commencement of key projects including a Medanta Super Speciality Hospital, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital, and Lemon Tree five-star hotel. These developments underscore Assam's growing appeal as an investment hub.

Sarma emphasized that these ventures, part of Advantage Assam 2.0, will not only enhance healthcare and hospitality infrastructure but also encourage medical tourism across Southeast Asia, creating new job opportunities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)