Assam's Investment Surge: A Boost for Jobs and Development
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of projects worth approximately Rs 1.78 lakh crore by December this year. These initiatives aim to enhance employment opportunities and boost the state's industrial growth, particularly in healthcare and hospitality, fostering regional development.
- Country:
- India
In a major boost to Assam's economic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the imminent launch of projects valued at around Rs 1.78 lakh crore. Set to roll out by December, these initiatives promise significant employment prospects for the state's youth.
Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony, Sarma highlighted the commencement of key projects including a Medanta Super Speciality Hospital, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital, and Lemon Tree five-star hotel. These developments underscore Assam's growing appeal as an investment hub.
Sarma emphasized that these ventures, part of Advantage Assam 2.0, will not only enhance healthcare and hospitality infrastructure but also encourage medical tourism across Southeast Asia, creating new job opportunities within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of Rs 14,260 crore projects in Chhattisgarh’s industry, healthcare, and energy sectors.
Healthcare Crisis: Delhi HC Addresses RML Hospital's Facility Shortcomings
Reimagining Universal Rights: Education and Healthcare for All
Bridging Horizons: Indo-UAE Partnerships in Education and Healthcare
Free Blood Tests Rolled Out in Te Anau and Wānaka to Boost Rural Healthcare Access