Elephants Stop Trains: South Eastern Railway's Commitment to Wildlife Safety
Train services were temporarily suspended on Saturday under South Eastern Railway to ensure the safe passage of 22 elephants across the tracks near the Jharkhand-Odisha border. The proactive measure underscores Indian Railways' dedication to wildlife conservation, halting several major express trains to prevent any potential accidents.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, the South Eastern Railway took a significant step to protect wildlife by halting about a dozen long-distance express trains. This action was taken to allow a herd of 22 wild elephants safe passage across the tracks, according to an official statement.
The railway officials, acting swiftly on reports from field officers, suspended train services near the Jharkhand-Odisha border between the Birsa and D cabin sections. The transit of elephants was closely monitored through late Friday night until the herd safely crossed early Saturday morning.
The decision demonstrates Chakradharpur Division's commitment to both wildlife conservation and operational safety. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Aditya Kumar Choudhary emphasized this proactive move aimed at ensuring safe coexistence between train operations and the region's wildlife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Tightens Security Amid Maoist Threat Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll
Jharkhand BJP Prepares Grand Celebration for Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary
SiCSem Sparks Semiconductor Revolution: India’s First SiC Plant to Rise in Odisha
HIV Scandal in Jharkhand: Call for Strict Action
Businessman's Dispute Turns Fatal in Jharkhand