Minister Joshi's Assam Visit: A Review of Welfare Programs
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi evaluated central government initiatives in Assam, focusing on health, education, and public welfare. He inspected health services, fair price shops, and school infrastructure, applauding the efforts made under government schemes to provide quality healthcare and essential commodities at reasonable prices to beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi conducted a thorough assessment of central government programs in Assam on Saturday, concentrating on health, education, and public services sectors. He visited several sites, including a medical facility and a school, to observe the execution of these schemes firsthand.
At the Khanapara State Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Joshi conversed with medical professionals and National Health Mission workers, gathering insights on healthcare delivery. His visit underscored the government's commitment to providing quality medical services through its policies.
The minister also inspected a fair price shop in Six Mile, scrutinizing the supply chain for essential commodities. In a gesture of transparency, he checked the quality of rice distributed under the Public Distribution System and engaged with locals to address their concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Galgotias University Partners with L&T EduTech for Revolutionary Engineering Education
Pope Leo XIV Honors Newman: A Convergence of Faith and Education
Centre should ensure education through mother tongue: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Odisha Boosts Medical Education with 62 New PG Seats for 2025
India-Sri Lanka Partnership Transforms Education Landscape