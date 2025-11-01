Minister Joshi's Assam Visit: A Review of Welfare Programs

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi conducted a thorough assessment of central government programs in Assam on Saturday, concentrating on health, education, and public services sectors. He visited several sites, including a medical facility and a school, to observe the execution of these schemes firsthand.

At the Khanapara State Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Joshi conversed with medical professionals and National Health Mission workers, gathering insights on healthcare delivery. His visit underscored the government's commitment to providing quality medical services through its policies.

The minister also inspected a fair price shop in Six Mile, scrutinizing the supply chain for essential commodities. In a gesture of transparency, he checked the quality of rice distributed under the Public Distribution System and engaged with locals to address their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)