Rajasthan's Sleeper Bus Operators Strike: Safety or Overreach?

Private sleeper buses in Rajasthan have gone off the roads as operators launched an indefinite strike in response to the transport department's intensified inspections following a tragic bus fire incident near Jaisalmer that claimed 21 lives. This action has left a significant number of commuters stranded.

The transport department's scrutiny aims to enforce stricter safety standards, particularly scrutinizing bus body manufacturers. However, operators argue that the measures are excessive, halting online ticket bookings and driving up fare costs for the few operating buses.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot recommends dialogue between the government and operators. The strike might escalate with broader participation, including stage carriage buses, especially after intense initial wedding season travel subsides.

