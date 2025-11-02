Left Menu

Speeding Truck Crash Causes Traffic Chaos in Thane

A speeding container truck crashed into a road divider in Thane, Maharashtra, causing injury to the driver and traffic congestion. The vehicle was en route from Kalamboli to Gujarat when the driver lost control. Emergency services worked to clear the scene and attend to the injured driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:46 IST
Speeding Truck Crash Causes Traffic Chaos in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, a speeding container truck collided with a road divider in Thane city, Maharashtra, injuring the driver and causing traffic disruptions. The incident took place near the Cadbury Bridge exit, creating congestion in the area, officials reported.

The truck, traveling from Kalamboli to Gujarat, lost control when the driver, identified as 50-year-old Kamta Pal, crashed into the divider. Pal sustained a head injury and was promptly taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

Authorities deployed a hydra machine and a fire department vehicle to remove the damaged truck and clear the congested roadway. The accident highlighted the need for careful driving on busy roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025