Speeding Truck Crash Causes Traffic Chaos in Thane

In the early hours of Sunday, a speeding container truck collided with a road divider in Thane city, Maharashtra, injuring the driver and causing traffic disruptions. The incident took place near the Cadbury Bridge exit, creating congestion in the area, officials reported.

The truck, traveling from Kalamboli to Gujarat, lost control when the driver, identified as 50-year-old Kamta Pal, crashed into the divider. Pal sustained a head injury and was promptly taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

Authorities deployed a hydra machine and a fire department vehicle to remove the damaged truck and clear the congested roadway. The accident highlighted the need for careful driving on busy roads.

