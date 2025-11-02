Speeding Truck Crash Causes Traffic Chaos in Thane
A speeding container truck crashed into a road divider in Thane, Maharashtra, causing injury to the driver and traffic congestion. The vehicle was en route from Kalamboli to Gujarat when the driver lost control. Emergency services worked to clear the scene and attend to the injured driver.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Sunday, a speeding container truck collided with a road divider in Thane city, Maharashtra, injuring the driver and causing traffic disruptions. The incident took place near the Cadbury Bridge exit, creating congestion in the area, officials reported.
The truck, traveling from Kalamboli to Gujarat, lost control when the driver, identified as 50-year-old Kamta Pal, crashed into the divider. Pal sustained a head injury and was promptly taken to the civil hospital for treatment.
Authorities deployed a hydra machine and a fire department vehicle to remove the damaged truck and clear the congested roadway. The accident highlighted the need for careful driving on busy roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- truck
- accident
- Thane
- traffic
- Maharashtra
- injury
- emergency
- Gujarat
- Cadbury Bridge
- Kalamboli
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Secures Support Amidst Opposition Protests
Maharashtra's Development Agenda: Eknath Shinde Confident in Local Body Polls Triumph
Elderly Man Robbed by Intoxicated Relatives in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's 'March for Truth': Opposition's Unified Stand Against Voter List Irregularities
Maharashtra Takes Bold Step to Eradicate Leprosy by 2027