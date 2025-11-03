Tragic Collision Claims Young Lives on Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway
A fatal collision on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway resulted in three deaths and five injuries. The incident involved an SUV and a state roadways bus, claiming the lives of two minor brothers and their cousin. Injured individuals were transported to local hospitals for further treatment.
A devastating accident occurred late Sunday night on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway, claiming the lives of two young brothers and their cousin after their SUV collided with a state-run bus, authorities reported Monday.
The collision resulted in the deaths of Mohit, 14, Subhash, 6, and their 24-year-old cousin Rohit, residents of Garhiwa Majra Camp Ka Purwa village. Five others, including children and adults, sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals for urgent care.
According to Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh, the accident happened near Khokh village while Raja Bhaiya, one of the injured, was returning from a family event. Both vehicles have been seized for investigation, and the deceased have been sent for autopsies.
