Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Claims Life in Ballia
A tragic incident in Ballia saw a 55-year-old man die after his e-rickshaw overturned. The accident occurred when the vehicle lost control near a turn. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ramshailesh Gupta succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is underway following the post-mortem.
A man lost his life in a tragic e-rickshaw accident in Ballia, according to police reports on Monday. The deceased, Ramshailesh Gupta, was traveling with luggage when the vehicle overturned.
The incident took place near the Shadiabad turn as Gupta, a native of Narni village, was progressing towards the highway. He sustained critical injuries in the accident.
Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, as he succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital. Police have sent the body for post-mortem as investigations continue.
