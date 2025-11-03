Left Menu

Transformation of Baghpat Sugar Mill: A Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to expand the Baghpat Cooperative Sugar Mill by adding a new unit, increasing its capacity to 50,000 TCD. The mill will be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. This initiative is aimed at recognizing farmers' contributions and boosting local industry and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:51 IST
Transformation of Baghpat Sugar Mill: A Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh
sugar mill

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled plans to expand the Baghpat Cooperative Sugar Mill, significantly boosting its production capacity. The facility, set to be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, will see the installation of a new unit with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes crushed per day (TCD).

Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary announced the initiative during the inauguration of the mill's crushing season, emphasizing the government's recognition of local farmers' contributions. This move follows a significant increase in sugarcane prices, raised by Rs 85 per quintal since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

The expansion is poised to stimulate industrial growth and employment in Baghpat. According to officials, the mill's recovery rate of 10.58% ranks it second in the state. The new facility aims to begin operations in the next crushing season, furthering local economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025