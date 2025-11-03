Transformation of Baghpat Sugar Mill: A Tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled plans to expand the Baghpat Cooperative Sugar Mill, significantly boosting its production capacity. The facility, set to be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, will see the installation of a new unit with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes crushed per day (TCD).

Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary announced the initiative during the inauguration of the mill's crushing season, emphasizing the government's recognition of local farmers' contributions. This move follows a significant increase in sugarcane prices, raised by Rs 85 per quintal since 2017 under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

The expansion is poised to stimulate industrial growth and employment in Baghpat. According to officials, the mill's recovery rate of 10.58% ranks it second in the state. The new facility aims to begin operations in the next crushing season, furthering local economic development.

