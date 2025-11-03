Left Menu

Tragedy in Telangana: Fatal Collision Claims 19 Lives

A tragic collision between a gravel-laden lorry and a government bus in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district resulted in the death of 19 people, including a 41-day-old girl. The accident, caused by the lorry losing control, also left 22 others injured. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state government announced compensation for the victims' families.

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a severe collision between a gravel-laden tipper lorry and a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana claimed the lives of 19 people, including a 41-day-old infant.

The accident occurred near Chevella, about 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, when the lorry lost control, veering into the path of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus. The impact was so severe that it caused the lorry's load to topple onto the bus, trapping passengers and resulting in fatalities due to suffocation and trauma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, announcing compensation for the victims' families. The Telangana government assured advanced medical care for the injured and financial aid for deceased families' funerals, with a probe ordered into the incident.

