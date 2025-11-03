Tragedy in Telangana: Fatal Collision Claims 19 Lives

In a tragic incident on Monday morning, a severe collision between a gravel-laden tipper lorry and a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana claimed the lives of 19 people, including a 41-day-old infant.

The accident occurred near Chevella, about 50 kilometers from Hyderabad, when the lorry lost control, veering into the path of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus. The impact was so severe that it caused the lorry's load to topple onto the bus, trapping passengers and resulting in fatalities due to suffocation and trauma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, announcing compensation for the victims' families. The Telangana government assured advanced medical care for the injured and financial aid for deceased families' funerals, with a probe ordered into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)