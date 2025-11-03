Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Dumper Truck Rampage Shocks Jaipur

A tragic accident in Jaipur's Harmada area occurred when a dumper truck, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, crashed into 17 vehicles. This resulted in 14 fatalities and 13 injuries. Prominent leaders expressed their grief and announced financial aid for victims' families. The incident sparked calls for stricter road safety laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating road accident in Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday, a rashly driven dumper truck crashed into a cluster of vehicles, resulting in 14 fatalities and 13 injuries. The horrifying incident unfolded near Loha Mandi as the dumper ploughed through at least 17 vehicles.

The truck driver, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, initiated a chain collision along a 300-meter stretch, police reported. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other officials expressed deep sorrow and announced financial assistance for the families affected.

The chaos that ensued was described as a massacre by eyewitnesses, with bodies and mangled vehicles scattered across the road. The accident has triggered widespread outcry, demanding immediate enforcement of stricter road safety regulations. This marks the second major road accident in Rajasthan in two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

