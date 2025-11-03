Left Menu

Shimla Private Bus Strike: Commuter Chaos Amid Demands

Private bus operators in Shimla initiated a strike due to unmet demands regarding the operation of long-route HRTC buses within the city. The strike, which inconvenienced many commuters, was called off following negotiations. Operators argue these buses contribute to traffic congestion and financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:17 IST
Shimla Private Bus Strike: Commuter Chaos Amid Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shimla, a strike by private bus operators created commuter chaos on Monday, as their longstanding demands went unmet. Thousands of passengers were stranded, particularly affecting office-goers and students.

The private operators ended their strike after discussions with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), agreeing to resume services the next day. Their demand is the cessation of long-route HRTC buses entering Shimla, as they often traverse routes exceeding 40 kilometers from the city.

The operators allege these buses exacerbate traffic congestion and pick up local passengers, impacting their revenue. They highlighted that a 2011 notification prohibits long-route buses in the city, a rule frequently ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

