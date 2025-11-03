Shimla Private Bus Strike: Commuter Chaos Amid Demands

In Shimla, a strike by private bus operators created commuter chaos on Monday, as their longstanding demands went unmet. Thousands of passengers were stranded, particularly affecting office-goers and students.

The private operators ended their strike after discussions with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), agreeing to resume services the next day. Their demand is the cessation of long-route HRTC buses entering Shimla, as they often traverse routes exceeding 40 kilometers from the city.

The operators allege these buses exacerbate traffic congestion and pick up local passengers, impacting their revenue. They highlighted that a 2011 notification prohibits long-route buses in the city, a rule frequently ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)