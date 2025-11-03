Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Barabanki

A devastating head-on collision between a car and a truck in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of six people and left two others critically injured. The incident occurred near Kutlupur village, prompting swift police and medical response. Victims' identities remain unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:51 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Barabanki
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, a horrific head-on collision between a car and a truck claimed six lives on Monday evening, according to officials.

The tragedy unfolded near Kutlupur village within Deva police station's jurisdiction. Eyewitnesses reported that the car was completely mangled due to the severe impact. Local police promptly arrived at the scene, rushing injured individuals to the district hospital while sending the deceased for post-mortem examinations.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, confirmed the fatalities and hospitalisation of two critically injured victims. Authorities are still working to identify the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025