Tragic Collision Claims Six Lives in Barabanki
A devastating head-on collision between a car and a truck in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of six people and left two others critically injured. The incident occurred near Kutlupur village, prompting swift police and medical response. Victims' identities remain unknown.
In Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, a horrific head-on collision between a car and a truck claimed six lives on Monday evening, according to officials.
The tragedy unfolded near Kutlupur village within Deva police station's jurisdiction. Eyewitnesses reported that the car was completely mangled due to the severe impact. Local police promptly arrived at the scene, rushing injured individuals to the district hospital while sending the deceased for post-mortem examinations.
District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, confirmed the fatalities and hospitalisation of two critically injured victims. Authorities are still working to identify the victims.
