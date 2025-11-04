Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Indore: Two Dead, 38 Injured

A tragic bus accident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of two women and injuries to 38 others. The bus fell into a gorge at Bheru Ghat. Investigation into the cause is ongoing, though a witness suggested driver intoxication. Rescue operations swiftly transported injured to hospitals.

Tragic Bus Accident in Indore: Two Dead, 38 Injured
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Indore district's Bheru Ghat when a passenger bus plunged into a gorge on Monday night, leading to the death of two women and injuring 38 others. The women sat at the front of the bus, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia.

The accident took place in the Simrol police station area, with the police and administration promptly conducting rescue operations to save the trapped passengers. All the injured were swiftly transferred to various hospitals for urgent medical attention.

While the cause of the accident is yet to be officially determined, a video from the incident site featured a man alleging that the bus driver was intoxicated, attributing the mishap to his impaired state. An investigation is currently underway to confirm these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

